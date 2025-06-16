Aldi colleague in Doncaster celebrates 20 years at the supermarket

An Aldi colleague in Doncaster is celebrating their work anniversary after 20 years at the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket.

Andy Hurst, a store manager at the Athron Street store, first joined the supermarket in 2005 after previously being in the Royal Navy.

Andy is an integral part of Aldi’s Athron Street team and has gone above and beyond in his role over the years.

Speaking of his time at Aldi, Andy commented: “The best thing about working at Aldi is the relationships you build with your colleagues. It’s great to see everyone working together as a team to achieve our goals. It’s also great seeing customers in store who are happy with the products we have ready for them.”

As for a Specialbuy that gets him running to the middle aisle, Andy said: “My favourite ever Specialbuy was my hot tub – I absolutely love it.”

Adam Ward, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said:“With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

“Andy is no exception, and his commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of his achievements in the coming years.”