A relaxing retirement?

How do you see your retirement days? Travelling? Gardening? Spending time with friends and family? Taking up a new hobby? Well for one lady I spoke to recently, she is just about to start her 45th course with the Open University!

Lynne Wade MBE has always studied - some of it crucially to enhance her career - but she didn’t stop studying once she stopped working!

Over the last three-four years, Lynne has completed 44 courses with the open university.

These comprise:

Fourteen courses in Criminology, Forensic Science, Law and Criminal Justice.

Eleven courses in mental health, women’s health issues, child mental health and counselling

Seven courses in computer sciences, digital skills, AI, machine translation, Internet of Everything and Accessibility of Learning

Six courses in education, advanced level global future of education and history of education in prisons.

Two courses in psychology.

Two courses in mathematics.

One course in Law.

And finally, one course in beginners Chinese!

I asked Lynne why she doesn’t take things easier now there is no real need for her to study. Lynne told me: “I have always been interested in education both as a teacher and a learner. I love taking on a new challenge especially if it’s something that is a new area of study for me. I’ve always been interested in forensic science, criminology and law so they were my obvious first choices.

“I already had some qualifications in mental health and counselling and when I saw that the Open University offered courses in these areas I decided to carry on and study their courses as well”.

I asked Lynne about the one-off course in Beginners Chinese!

Lynne laughed and said: “I have no idea what I was thinking. Suffice to say, I didn’t enrol for another course of Chinese after that one. It’s very difficult”.

I suggested to Lynne that she could perhaps take up flower arranging or pottery - something that was more relaxing and less taxing on the brain.

“I wouldn’t say no to something more creative and more recreational at all. Maybe that’s something I could do in future when I have done everything I want to do with the OU. Some people do crosswords, sudoku, puzzles etc whereas I enrol for a course. It’s really very similar in that it keeps the brain engaged and active.”

Lynne previously worked as a teacher - primarily in prison education - but also at the former Grammar School in Thorne and colleges throughout Yorkshire and the East Riding. Her main subject specialisms were Computer Studies and English/ESOL.

She was educated at Thorne Grammar School then Doncaster College, followed by the University of Huddersfield and Leeds Beckett University. She also studied at Rotherham College of Arts and Technology and the Open University. You can see that education and study is in her blood!

As well as studying in her spare time, Lynne is a volunteer for the Samaritans and is also a dedicated supporter of the Royal British Legion. I asked Lynne what is next on the agenda . . .

“I am not sure what is next but my friends tell me I should write a book - so you may see me signing hardbacks at Waterstones one day” she laughed.

I get the impression that there is more to come from this lady. Now pass me that Sudoku . . .