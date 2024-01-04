Zero rating handed to food establishment in Doncaster Market meaning urgent improvement is needed
Amy's Noodle Bar & Confectionery in the International Food Hall in Market Place was visited by inspectors in October and they found the following.
Urgent improvement necessary in the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene was generally satisfactory.
And that major improvement was necessary on system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, it is rated on the standards of hygiene found during the time of the visit.