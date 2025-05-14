The hotel has received the award for the second year running.placeholder image
Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s Hex Wildlife Hotel wins TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award for second year running

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 14th May 2025, 11:22 BST
The prestigious award is based on positive reviews and ratings from millions of Tripadvisor travellers, which placed the Hex Wildlife Hotel in the top ten per cent worldwide.

The hotel is just metres from the entrance of the park, giving guests easy access to see some of the world’s most beautiful and rare species, including Amur tigers, polar bears, black rhinos, giraffes, and Amur leopards.

John Minion, CEO of the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, said: “We’re extremely proud to have won the award again. It’s a testament to our dedicated teams who work tirelessly to make the best experiences for our visitors. I’d like to thank them for all their hard work.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more as the May bank holiday approaches with lots of activities lined up for visitors of all ages,” John added.

The park recently announced the birth of three lion cubs and two new Amur Leopard cubs, the most endangered big cat species in the world. Visitors can see both lots of the cubs, who aren’t outside yet, in their dens on screens.

He added: “It’s clear that people value the chance to connect with nature in such a unique way – and having a comfortable, welcoming place to relax afterwards can make the experience even more special.”

For those seeking an even wilder adventure, Camp Lion has returned, offering a camping experience unlike any other. Guests can wake up to birdsong as well as lions roaring as the sun rises over Yorkshire.

Even after the park closes for the day, you can look forward to organised games and evening activities under the cover of Camp Lion Lodge Mess Tent, where there’s a licensed bar and snacks on offer too.

Spanning 175 acres, the Yorkshire Wildlife Park puts conservation at its heart of all its activities. The Yorkshire Wildlife resort is home to The Yorkshire Hive, a free-admission shopping, dining and entertainment village, brimming with artisan products and inspiring gift ideas.

To find out more information and book a stay at the hotel, please visit the website here: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/short-breaks/hex-wildlife-hotel/rooms-suites/

*Yorkshire Wildlife Park is located in Branton and opened in 2009 on the site of Brockholes Farm, a former riding school and petting zoo.

One of the rooms

Just look out of your bedroom window and spot the wildlife.

Great views

Just look out of your bedroom window and spot the wildlife.

Beautiful rooms on offer.

Luxury

Beautiful rooms on offer.

