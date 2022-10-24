Yorkshire Water supports customers in debt by covering 60 days of charges

Breathing Space was introduced by the government in 2020 and gives people ‘debt respite’ – a 60-day period in which they cannot be contacted by any creditors. Breathing Space gives consumers time to engage with debt support. The scheme has been praised for supporting consumers’ mental health and aiding debt management.

Yorkshire Water will now cover customer charges during the 60-days, meaning the customers’ debt will not have increased during the Breathing Space period. This announcement comes as part of a series of measures the water company is taking to help its customers who may be struggling with the current cost of living increase, including a £15m package funded by shareholders.

The move has been supported by the Consumer Council for Water (CCW). Steve Grebby, policy manager for CCW, said: “Dealing with debt can be enormously overwhelming and isolating, which is why we’re delighted to see Yorkshire Water’s shareholders funding this additional support for customers in crisis.

Yorkshire Water meter reader

“Giving customers this additional breathing room, while also covering their charges, will provide them not only with much-needed peace of mind while they try and access support but also sends a clear message that their water company is on their side.”