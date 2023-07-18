Yorkshire puddings and curries on the wing: Doncaster set for the start of drone-delivered takeaways

This could be the future of your takeaway deliveries

Soon, you might have your favourite Yorkshire pudding, curry, or fish and chips flown right to your doorstep, all thanks to the remarkable capabilities of delivery drones.

In a world that thrives on instant gratification, drones are rising to meet the demand. These airborne couriers are set to redefine how Doncaster gets its grub. From Balby to Bessacarr, drones are gearing up to dart across Doncaster skies, delivering piping hot, delectable meals in a flash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The technology is here, and it's more sophisticated than you might imagine. Companies like Manna and Skyports are at the forefront, having completed thousands of successful deliveries in trials. These drones can zip through the air at up to 50mph, equipped with onboard detectors to steer clear of obstacles.

Picture this: you're in Tickhill, but you're yearning for a Yorkshire pudding from your top spot in Bentley. Previously, you'd have to make do with a nearby alternative. But with drone delivery, you could have that irresistible Bentley Yorkshire pudding flown directly to you.

Naturally, safety is paramount. The Civil Aviation Authority oversees drone operations, and current laws mandate that drones must remain within the controller's sight unless a special license is obtained. But with the UK government eager to encourage innovation in this area, we could soon see more licenses granted and more drones in Doncaster's sky.

Beyond sheer convenience, drone delivery also boasts notable environmental benefits. Drones produce zero CO2 emissions and could assist in decreasing road traffic and associated pollution in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sten Saar, the CEO of Zego [https://www.zego.com/car/], a leading provider of commercial motor insurance for delivery drivers, is buoyant about the future of drone delivery: "I share Doncaster’s amazement towards the tech that exists today, and strongly agree that development is only going to ramp up from here.”