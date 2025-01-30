Yorkshire Party mayoral candidate backs Doncaster Sheffield Airport re-opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Yorkshire Party’s mayoral candidate is backig the proposal to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Doncaster engineer Andrew Walmsley said: “I welcome the news that the Government is backing the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which the Yorkshire Party campaigned for from the start.

“In recent days there have been pieces in the media that are seemingly negative about the council stepping in to get the project off the ground whilst simultaneously giving coverage to Gatwick and Heathrow expansions in a more positive light.

"Maybe they would prefer the previous Conservative Government which blocked funding for DSA?

“I’m also happy to see the focus on sustainability, the University of Sheffield is just down the road and you only have to look at its research companies and Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre to see what their involvement on sustainable fuels and development could add.

“What I want to see now: Job roles with training opportunities so Doncaster residents working in other sectors can retrain be a part of this; Our roads evaluated with upgrades made where needed in advance of opening (do we need lights coming off the M18 onto J3? A third lane for M18 J3 to J2 traffic); The hospitality business rate relief devolved to the council along with funding equivalent to the 75 to 40% reduction in it the Treasury is inflicting; Confirmation that an electric rail link, with return to wire braking equipped trains, will be instated prior to opening.

“Turning the open sign on the door isn’t enough, Westminster and Whitehall need to listen to Doncaster and, ultimately, devolve the powers so Yorkshire can make its own decisions.”