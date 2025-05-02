Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses from across Yorkshire gathered to pledge their support to the NSPCC’s new Yorkshire Business Network (YBN) last night.

The event, at Carousel in Leeds, brought together dozens of professionals from a wide range of industries, and marked a significant step towards strengthening community partnerships and supporting the NSPCC’s work to protect children and raise awareness of child sexual abuse in the region.

Attendees heard from representatives of the NSPCC’s various services and a powerful speech from Nicola* (not her real name), who shared her own experience of childhood abuse and highlighted the urgent need for support services for children.

“The NSPCC gave me hope when I didn’t think there was any. Their services helped me rebuild my life,” said Nicola. “But they can’t do it alone. Businesses across Yorkshire have a vital role to play - by supporting the NSPCC, they help ensure that children today don’t go through what I did.”

Yorkshire businesses unite to support NSPCC’s work across the region.

The launch event introduced the aims of the new business network, which will harness the influence, resources, and networks of local companies to support the NSPCC’s mission of ending child abuse.

Eliana Vanekova, Chair of the NSPCC Yorkshire Business Network, said the evening was just the beginning of a growing movement.

She said: “The turnout and energy in the room showed just how much appetite there is from Yorkshire businesses to make a meaningful difference. Our region is full of passionate people who want to protect children and build safer communities. The NSPCC gives us a platform to do just that - and we’re ready to get to work.”

The evening featured a Q&A panel, networking opportunities, and an outline of how local business leaders can support the network - including through leadership roles, advocacy, sponsorships, and employee fundraising initiatives.

Gail Sayles, NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager, said: “Tackling child abuse is a societal responsibility, and we need businesses on board to help drive change. The launch of the Yorkshire Business Network shows that local companies are not just willing, but eager, to be part of the solution. Their involvement helps us reach more families, schools, and communities across the region.”

The NSPCC is now inviting further interest from professionals and businesses looking to join the network in a number of roles, including strategic leads or advocates. To express interest or to find out more, contact: [email protected]