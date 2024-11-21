Worldwide takeaway chain in Doncaster receives a two food hygiene rating meaning some improvement is necessary

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 21st Nov 2024, 11:43 GMT
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Subway, a takeaway at Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, was given the score after assessment on October 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 309 takeaways with ratings, 184 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

