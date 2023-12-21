Work underway at new 58 three and four bedroom development in Doncaster

Yorkshire housebuilder Harron Homes recently welcomed Councillor Glyn Jones, Doncaster Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Business, to its newest Doncaster development, Cressacre Green.

Coun Jones was shown around the site by Managing Director Tony Lee and Construction Director Lee Kirkland, and got to witness the work underway on the 58 three and four bedroom homes, the first of which is expected to be completed by summer 2024. The selection of houses, set across almost six acres of land, are perfect for those looking for quality living without compromising on space or style.

Set in the spectacular rolling Yorkshire countryside, Cressacre Green is nestled on the outskirts of Harlington. As part of the planning agreement, Harron is contributing almost £800,000 to the local area, including approximately £165,000 towards education.

Residents will benefit from easy access to Doncaster, plus miles of beautiful woodland walks on their doorstep with the Dearne Valley Nature Reserve and Trans Pennine Trail, offering the opportunity for walks and open green spaces just moments away.

HHY Managing Director Tony Lee, Councillor Glyn Jones, Sales Manager Ellie Wyles at Cressacre Green, Harlington.

Tony Lee, Managing Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire said: “We were delighted to welcome Councillor Jones to Cressacre Green and show him the plans to bring much needed family homes to this lovely historic village.”

Coun Jones added: “It was lovely to see progress on the site, and I look forward to seeing Harron’s vision come to life over the coming months."