Work to construct phase two of a popular industrial and warehouse development in Doncaster is completed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire developer Marshall CDP has finished the construction of two new units at Peregrine Court, offering 21,101 sq ft and 17,127 sq ft, which are now immediately available for sale or to let.

The buildings are built to a modern specification offering detached units with dedicated yards, 7.5 – 8m eaves, 2 ground level loadings doors and fitted office accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In line with potential occupier requirements there is a focus on high environmental specifications including a very good BREEAM rating, EPC A rating and EV charging point to each unit.

Completed units at Peregrine Court, Doncaster.

Rebecca Schofield, partner at Knight Frank, and agent for Peregrine Court, said: “The development is located on Second Avenue, close to the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport which is now an established commercial location.

“The high quality scheme is easily accessible to the M18, M1, M180, A1(M) and M62, ideal for occupiers looking for much needed industrial space with great road links regionally and nationally.”

Marshall CDP successfully developed three high quality warehouse units forming phase 1 totalling 48,000 at Kestrel Court in 2020, which were promptly occupied by NCM Auctions, Price Transport and Dual Inventive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City of Doncaster Council’s Business Doncaster service has supported all Marshall’s projects on Gateway East, which has seen the area become a well-established industrial and commercial location.

The scheme has exceptional connectivity given its close proximity to J3 of the M18 and the national motorway network.

Coun Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor and Portfolio Holder for Housing & Business at the City of Doncaster Council, added: “We are delighted to see Peregrine Court complete and would like to thank Marshall CDP once again for showing great confidence in the Doncaster economy by building these high grade speculative units.

"Our Business Doncaster team is working closely with the commercial letting agents, Knight Frank, to market the scheme and help find tenants, which will bring further quality investment and employment opportunities into Doncaster."