Work starts on two new Doncaster business parks to meet high demand from SMEs

Developer Priority Space, backed by HG Sites, is behind the new-builds at Platinum Park and Jubilee Park – named in honour of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, and Doncaster being granted city status to mark that occasion.

The twin developments, off First Avenue, stand on a 4.8 acre site adjacent to Priority Space’s existing 12-unit Avro Park, which was completed in 2019 and is now fully occupied.

The new parks will deliver a further 13 of Priority Spaces signature smaller properties for industrial and logistics use, ranging in size from 1,750 sq ft to 5,800 and also three larger units, designed to meet rising demand amongst SMEs for units with more space and storage capacity. These will measure 13,000, 16,000 and 30,000 sq ft.

Phase one of Avro Park at Doncaster Sheffield Airport – which is now fully occupied

Once the new development is delivered, Priority Space and HG Sites will have invested £12 million in this Doncaster site and created more than 120,000 sq. ft of high-quality industrial space across 6.3 acres, making this their largest development in any one location in the UK.

Director of Priority Space Lee Buchanan said: “We are very proud of our commercial property investment in Doncaster and look forward to completing this development. We’re delivering three properties a little larger than our usual units in this second phase to meet growing demand from businesses in the online retail and specialist supply sectors.

"They need warehousing and distribution bases which are that bit bigger to successfully run their businesses. Our new units are well-placed in Doncaster and provide them with the space and facilities they need to expand and invest in growth.”

Completion of all units is expected in spring 2023.

The development site is six miles south of Doncaster town centre and close to the M1 and M18. The prospects of neighbouring Doncaster Sheffield Airport will not affect business parks’ development.

Enquiries to buy the properties at Platinum Park and Jubilee Park are now being taken by Commercial Property Partners and Knight Frank.

Rebecca Schofield, partner and head of the Yorkshire industrial team at Knight Frank in Sheffield, said: “There continues to be a real shortage of small to medium sized units across the region and Priority Space are delivering much needed product to the market.

“There are good levels of demand for units finished to a modern specification and suitable for a variety of uses.

“Furthermore, the units are available for sale which is particularly unique and will be attractive to both the owner occupier and investor market.”

Sheffield-based Priority Space is committed to developing sites across the north of the UK to create high-quality and sustainable workplaces which stimulate regeneration and economic growth.