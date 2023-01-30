Work starts on new solar carport at Doncaster Council's Civic Office building
Construction work has got under way on a new solar carport at Doncaster Council’s Civic Office building – which will accomodate 20 electric vehicles and supply the building with electricity when complete.
Work to create the new facility in Chamber Road has begun, with the foundations filled on Thursday morning, a Doncaster Council spokesman said.
Once complete, the carport, alonsgide Doncaster Magistrates Court, will accommodate 20 electric vehicles and supply over 90,000 kilowatt hours of solar-generated electricity to the Civic Office.