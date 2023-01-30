News you can trust since 1925
Work starts on new solar carport at Doncaster Council's Civic Office building

Construction work has got under way on a new solar carport at Doncaster Council’s Civic Office building – which will accomodate 20 electric vehicles and supply the building with electricity when complete.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 3:56pm

Work to create the new facility in Chamber Road has begun, with the foundations filled on Thursday morning, a Doncaster Council spokesman said.

Once complete, the carport, alonsgide Doncaster Magistrates Court, will accommodate 20 electric vehicles and supply over 90,000 kilowatt hours of solar-generated electricity to the Civic Office.

Work has started on a new solar carport at Doncaster Civic offices. (Photo: City of Doncaster Council).
