Work starts on new petrol station and retail unit at major Doncaster road junction

The diggers have moved in on land off Thorne Road in Wheatley to create the new unit, which is expected to open next year.

Opposite Sandall Park, the new filling station will be on land in front of the former Miller Brothers electricial showroom – now a gym – and opposite the McDonalds’ drive-thru restaurant at the entrance to Shaw Lane industrial estate.

Plans for the station were submitted earlier this year by UK retailer EG Group.

Headquarterd in Blackburn, the firm operates filling stations, convenience stores and fast-food restaurants across Europe, the United States and Australia.