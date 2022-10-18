News you can trust since 1925
Work starts on new petrol station and retail unit at major Doncaster road junction

Work is under way to create a new petrol station and retail unit on one of Doncaster’s main roads.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 3:03pm

The diggers have moved in on land off Thorne Road in Wheatley to create the new unit, which is expected to open next year.

Opposite Sandall Park, the new filling station will be on land in front of the former Miller Brothers electricial showroom – now a gym – and opposite the McDonalds’ drive-thru restaurant at the entrance to Shaw Lane industrial estate.

Plans for the station were submitted earlier this year by UK retailer EG Group.

The petrol station is being built near to Sandall Park.

Headquarterd in Blackburn, the firm operates filling stations, convenience stores and fast-food restaurants across Europe, the United States and Australia.

It is the latest development in the area and comes hot on the completion of a long-running saga to replace a railway bridge and upgrade the carriageway between the West Moor Link Road and Clay Lane Roundabout.

