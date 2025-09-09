Work set to start on UK's largest battery energy storage project in Doncaster at a cost of £594 million

Fidra Energy, a European battery energy storage system (BESS) platform headquartered in Edinburgh, today announced it has secured up to £445 million of new equity investment from EIG and the National Wealth Fund (the NWF) as it reaches financial close on the UK’s largest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project at its Thorpe Marsh site in Doncaster.

Construction of Thorpe Marsh is set to begin immediately and, in addition to the investment by EIG and the NWF, will be funded by new loan facilities of £594 million from a club of international lenders. Thorpe Marsh is the largest standalone BESS project financed globally and the largest BESS financing in Europe.

The 1,400 MW / 3,100MWh project, which is expected to be operational starting in mid-2027, will be the largest battery storage facility in the UK and among the largest in Europe. Once completed, Thorpe Marsh is expected to be three times larger than any other BESS project currently in operation or under construction in the UK and will have the potential to export over 2 million MWh annually, enough to supply about 785,000 homes each year.

Battery storage is essential to the UK energy transition, enabling the integration of renewables into the grid and helping to reduce energy waste, improve grid stability and provide greater network flexibility.

The Thorpe Marsh Indicative Masterplan.

Building on its strong track record of financing energy storage projects, the NWF's initial commitment of up to £200 million, alongside EIG’s commitment, will also help finance Fidra’s future pipeline, including the 500 MW/1,100MWh BESS project at West Burton, Nottinghamshire. Thorpe Marsh and West Burton alone could provide up to 11 per cent of the additional storage capacity needed under the UK Government’s Clean Power 2030 mission.

Santander CIB, New End and EIG Global Energy Partners Capital Markets, LLC acted as financial advisers to EIG and Fidra Energy on the capital raise for the Fidra platform. Santander CIB also acted as financial adviser for Fidra Energy on the Thorpe Marsh project debt financing.

Fidra’s main contracting partners are Sungrow, a global leader in energy storage technology, who will supply its Power Titan 2.0 batteries for the project, H&MV Engineering who will be the principal designer and contractor of the 400kV grid connection, electrical and mechanical scheme, and for the erection and commissioning of the Sungrow battery systems, and Jones Bros., Civil Engineering UK, will be the principal contractor undertaking civil, and drainage works at the site.

Fidra has signed long-term offtake agreements with EDF, Octopus Energy and Statkraft for around 80 per cent of the Thorpe Marsh project’s capacity. In March 2025, the project secured a fifteen-year capacity market award from the UK Government commencing in October 2028.

Chris Elder, Fidra Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Battery energy storage has a crucial role to play in delivering clean, reliable power, storing renewable energy when it is abundant, and releasing it when generation from sources such as wind and solar is low. This displaces electricity generated by fossil fuels that would typically be used when generation from renewables is low.

“Reaching financial close for Thorpe Marsh is a huge achievement for Fidra Energy. Thorpe Marsh is one of the most exciting infrastructure projects in the world and a landmark transaction in the energy sector. The investment by EIG and the NWF is testament to the outstanding team at Fidra and everyone who has supported us on the project.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said: “This investment is a perfect example of how we are pulling every lever at our disposal to grow the economy to put more money in people’s pockets – building on our achievement of being the fastest growing nation in the G7 for the first half of this year.

“Not only will it bring new jobs to Doncaster, but it will also give the city an important role in boosting our national energy security, powering hundreds of thousands of homes as we fulfil our Plan for Change pledge to get Britain building.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “It’s fantastic to see the National Wealth Fund breathing new life into a former coal site — turning it into a cutting-edge battery hub that will power thousands of British homes and businesses with clean energy from wind and solar.

"Every battery we build boosts Britain's energy security, reduces our exposure to fossil fuel price shocks and drives us towards clean power by 2030 - all part of our Plan for Change.”

Ian Brown, National Wealth Fund Interim Chief Executive Officer, said: “The NWF is set to play a meaningful part in helping the UK achieve its clean energy ambitions, through our support for this and other key projects.

“Our investment highlights our role as a significant player in the storage sector, and, working alongside EIG and Fidra, we’re helping to provide the finance needed to deliver large-scale battery assets to improve grid stability and further enhance the UK’s energy independence.”

Walid Mouawad, EIG’s Managing Director & Global Head of Energy Transition, said: “EIG is pleased to support the development of the Thorpe Marsh BESS project, which we view as a pivotal UK infrastructure asset capable of accelerating the energy transition by integrating renewables into the power system and strengthening the grid.

“We are also thrilled to welcome the National Wealth Fund as our partner in Fidra Energy which builds on our platform strategy of identifying market opportunities, such as the surging need for UK battery storage, backing outstanding teams, and scaling capital into solutions that align with institutional demand for sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure.”

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “Doncaster’s potential as a national and indeed international leader in renewable energy capabilities is being recognised by this significant development at Thorpe Marsh.

“I am delighted to see global support being put in place to help the next generation of the energy industry make the City of Doncaster its home. I look forward to seeing this brownfield site developed and following the progress of this innovative initiative, set to provide secure and reliable electricity supplies to the national grid serving the Doncaster area.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said: “A few weeks ago, I was in Doncaster responding to the British economy having the fastest growth in the G7 for the first half of this year – proof our Plan for Change is working.

“This is good news for families in Doncaster, putting more money in their pockets, and good news for the city’s businesses, giving them the strong economic conditions they need to expand.

“The city is brimming with potential, and seeing progress being made on the construction of the Doncaster Gateway One Digital Hub shows that its future is bright.

“Britain’s tech and AI industries are thriving, which is why this Government has thrown its support behind the project, so Doncaster can have a piece of the pie with a hub of digital businesses and entrepreneurs innovating, employing, and expanding, for the betterment of everyone in the area.

“But I know this growth is by no means the peak of our potential. There is still much more work to do, and I will use every lever at my disposal to build on this progress so we can continue to invest in Britain’s renewal with an economy that works for working people.”

She continued: “The National Wealth Fund is another one of those levers, and the commitment of up to £200m it has made today along with EIG and international banks will help to build the biggest battery storage facility in the country in Doncaster.

“As one of the biggest facilities in Europe this means more jobs and more growth. And it will give Doncaster an important role in progressing the country’s transition to renewable energy putting this former coal site back on the map.

“By storing renewable energy when supply exceeds demand – enough power to supply 785,000 homes each year – it will reduce waste of energy, accelerating our transition to net zero which will boost our energy self-sufficiency, and lowering households’ bills in the long term.

This investment, alongside supporting the reopening of Doncaster Airport, and upgrading bus services for the area, means we are giving Doncaster the tools it needs to reach its full potential. We are investing in Britain’s renewal.”