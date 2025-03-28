WHSmith name to disappear from High Street following £76m deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The WHSmith name will disappear from Britain’s High Streets after the firm was sold off in a £76 million deal – which will see the complete closure of its Doncaster Frenchgate branch.

Hobbycraft-owner Modella Capital has said it will rebrand the High Street chain as TGJones.

However, the branch in Doncaster’s Frenchgate will not be one of them – after the firm announced its closure earlier this month.

The firm, a staple of British towns and cities since the Victorian era, will still see the WHSmith name used at the airport, railway station and hospital outlets that are not for sale.

The Doncaster branch of WHSmith is not one of the stores which will be rebranded as TG Jones, and will be closing its doors in May.

Modella Capital will take over 480 stores in retail parks, shopping centres and on High Streets including 5,000 staff.

Modella said it would be "business as usual" while it worked on changes to the store chain including adding new ranges.

The new owner said the Toys "R" Us concessions and the 195 Post Office counters currently in WH Smith stores, would remain.

It said it had chosen the TGJones name because it carried "the same sense of family" as WH Smith, which it described as an "iconic" retail business.

WHSmith group chief executive Carl Cowling said the £76m sale, was "a pivotal moment" for the company, which would now focus exclusively on the travel-related side of the business.

"High Street is a good business; it is profitable and cash generative with an experienced and high-performing management team," he said.

"However, given our rapid international growth, now is the right time for a new owner to take the High Street business forward."

The Doncaster branch of WHSmith, which has been open since the mall opened as the Arndale Centre, in 1968, will shut in May.

A WHSmith spokesperson said earlier this month: “We can confirm that the WHSmith store in Doncaster will be closing in May.

"It is no longer sustainable to continue to trade from this location and the decision has been taken to close the store as a result of the forthcoming lease expiry.

"We are disappointed to be losing our presence in Doncaster and we would like to thank all our customers for their support and for shopping with us.

"We are also extremely grateful for the commitment of our in store colleagues who we will support with this transition and redeploy to nearby stores, where possible.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The operator for Doncaster Post Office has resigned as WHSmith has made the difficult decision to close the store where the branch is based.

“The vacancy has been advertised and we have received interest which we are progressing with.”

The first of WHSmith's 500 stores opened more than 230 years ago, operating as a news vendor. It has since grown into a major High Street and travel retailer.

The Doncaster Post Office was given a reprieve in 2022 after WHSmith changed its mind over a potential shutdown.

The branch was due to close after WHSmith said it had ‘resigned’ from its hosting role.

But the decision has reversed and the branch stayed open.

The closure of WH Smith is the latest in a long line of blows to Doncaster’s city centre shopping scene.

High Street giant Debenhams closed its branch in the Frenchgate centre, while big name retailers such as Woolworths and British Home Stores have also dispappeared in recent years.

Wilko also closed after the chain collapsed and Marks and Spencer is to close its city centre store to move to an out of town retail park this summer.

Meryl Halls, Managing Director of the Booksellers Association, said: 'It is always a moment of sadness when a historic brand leaves the high street, especially when like WHSmith they bring books to communities with few other means to access them.

"Through their commitment to selling books and extensive charity work, WHSmith has for centuries served communities around the UK - many of which have lost access to public libraries in recent years.

“Alongside continuing our existing relationship with WHSmith Travel, we intend to work with TGJones to continue WHSmith’s legacy of promoting reading by keeping books in their shops, on the high street and in the hands of local readers.

“We also encourage the government to see this situation as an indication that further high street investment is essential to the health and longevity of our town centres. Positive actions such as business rates reform, tenant protection and creative partnerships to reinvigorate our retail and leisure spaces will help keep high streets vibrant, diverse and viable locations for bookshops - from national chains to local independents - to thrive.”