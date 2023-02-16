The 165, 000 sq.ft building increases Bowker’s warehousing estate, assisting with both new and existing customers with their plans for growth.

Commenting on the development, WH Bowker Limited’s Director, Bill Bowker said: “Our current warehousing estate has been operating at close to full capacity for some time. We have been looking at various options to increase our storage capacity and we’re now pleased to be in position to provide new and existing customers the additional space.”

Neil Bowker, Commercial Director continued: “We believe that we have acquired the ideal facility, in a great location for the continued growth of both our warehousing and transport operations.

How the new unit will look

“Doncaster has become somewhat of a logistics hub with excellent access to road, rail, sea and air transportation. The site’s proximity to Immingham will also significantly assist our International transport operation.”

The new food grade distribution centre will have the capacity to store over 31,000 pallets, has 16 dock levellers and four floor level doors.

