Wetherspoon boss responds to news stories that 11 pubs could close including one in Doncaster

The Free Press reported that the fate of The Gate House on Priory Walk had been cast in doubt after it was revealed that the major pub chain was selling off a number of its assets.

Mr Gershon, after we approached him three times, said yesterday: “Wetherspoon wishes to point out that The Gate House pub in Doncaster is not closing.