Wetherspoon boss responds to news stories that 11 pubs could close including one in Doncaster
JD Wetherspoon boss Eddie Gershon has responded to a number of news stories published last week that said 11 pubs could close, including one in Doncaster.
The Free Press reported that the fate of The Gate House on Priory Walk had been cast in doubt after it was revealed that the major pub chain was selling off a number of its assets.
Mr Gershon, after we approached him three times, said yesterday: “Wetherspoon wishes to point out that The Gate House pub in Doncaster is not closing.
“It is up for sale and will remain operating as a Wetherspoon until it is sold.”