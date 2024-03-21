wagamama confirms location of new Doncaster restaurant after confusion
The Free Press initially sent out a story announcing the news with the company stating: “wagamama is set to open a brand new, iconic restaurant at the Dome Leisure Centre in Doncaster on Monday April 22, as demand continues to grow for their nourishing menu on their iconic benches."
We have since got back to them to clarify the exact location to which they responded the address is Dome Leisure Point, Herten Way, Doncaster, DN4 7NW.
There appears to have been some confusion from them and the new site is not actually at the Dome but next door on the leisure park.
The stylish new restaurant has been designed for 162 internal covers. Open seven days a week, the new restaurant will create 55 new jobs, bringing wagamama’s total to 163 restaurants across the UK.