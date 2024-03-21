Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Free Press initially sent out a story announcing the news with the company stating: “wagamama is set to open a brand new, iconic restaurant at the Dome Leisure Centre in Doncaster on Monday April 22, as demand continues to grow for their nourishing menu on their iconic benches."

We have since got back to them to clarify the exact location to which they responded the address is Dome Leisure Point, Herten Way, Doncaster, DN4 7NW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There appears to have been some confusion from them and the new site is not actually at the Dome but next door on the leisure park.

wagamama confirms location of new Doncaster restaurant after confusion.

READ MORE: Leading chain to open brand new restaurant at Doncaster Dome