Volvo retailer says goodbye to two retiring team members following 70 years of combined service

A local Volvo retailer has bid farewell to two retiring employees following seven decades of combined service.

Riverside Volvo Doncaster, on Wheatley Hall Road, recently said farewell to two of its longest-serving team members – Mick Savage and Steve Starkie – following their decision to retire.

Mick joined the retailer in 1982 as an apprentice. Committed to the Riverside Motor Group, Mick continued to work for the retailer for the next 42 years, progressing from Technician to Master Technician, before retiring as a Workshop Controller.

Reflecting on his four decades at the retailer, Mick recalled his favourite memory during his career at Riverside was attending a Volvo trip to Iceland, where he was able to ice drive the brand’s latest models and enjoy the local hospitality.

Mark Denton, Managing Director at Riverside Volvo Doncaster, Mick Savage, former Workshop Controller, Steve Starkie, Used Car Prep Manager and Gary Burns, Aftersales Manager

Also retiring from the retailer is Steve, who joined in 1992 as a Sales Executive. Like Mick, Steve remained committed to the Riverside Motor Group and remained there for the next 33 years, becoming Sales Manager in 1998, before retiring as a Used Car Prep Manager this year.

During his time at Riverside, Steve has taken advantage of Volvo’s reward trips that have given him the opportunity to travel to places including South Africa, Las Vegas, New York and Iceland.

When asked how he plans to spend his retirement, Mick said: “I’m looking forward to relaxing and spending more time with my wife and daughter. I may help my brother finally put back together some bikes that have been in bits for many years.”

Steve added: “I plan to relax and spend more time with my family. My wife and I have just bought a new motor home, and we plan to tour the UK and hopefully travel further afield – I can’t escape motoring!”

Mark Denton, Managing Director at Riverside Volvo Doncaster, said: “I’d like to thank Mick and Steve for their many years of service and friendship at Riverside Volvo Doncaster – we are so grateful that they chose to spend so many years with the business.

“Steve and Mick have seen some major changes to the motoring industry over the years and have both played an integral role in the growth of Riverside Motor Group.

“On behalf of the whole team at Riverside, I wish them both a long and happy retirement.”