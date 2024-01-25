Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The announcement follows a customer awareness campaign which started in January 2022 and significant network improvements across the area in recent years including the introduction of 5G in Doncaster.

The latest phase follows successful 3G switch offs in other UK locations with the remainder of the UK following by the end of February 2024.

The programme means the radio spectrum currently allocated for 3G can be used to strengthen 4G and 5G services further across the UK.

Vodafone announce start of 3G switch off in Doncaster.

Meanwhile, Vodafone’s 2G network, currently covering over 99 per cent of the UK population, will remain for calls, texts and a number of IoT

services for the time being, alongside services such as 4G Calling which uses the 4G network to make and receive calls.

The other UK mobile network operators have confirmed to the Government that they do not intend to offer 2G or 3G mobile networks past 2033. More information is available at 3G and 2G switch-off - Ofcom https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-telecoms-and-internet/information-for-industry/policy/2g-and-3g-switch-off

The activity follows a customer awareness campaign which started in January 2022 and included Vodafone notifying customers who may be affected by the switch off, offering information and advice such as how to check if a mobile device is 4G-capable and how to carry out software upgrades where required.

Vodafone’s UK Chief Network Officer, Andrea Dona, said: “Our 3G switch off programme has gone extremely well so far. As a result of our ongoing network improvements, data traffic has declined over the last few years with less than two per cent of the data used on our network being on 3G.

"This means we can start to redeploy its remaining spectrum to our 4G and 5G services, ultimately leading to stronger and faster coverage for more parts of the UK. Good news for both our customers but also the wider UK economy. At the same time, with modern networks being much more energy efficient, its retirement is also an important step forward for us reaching Net Zero for our UK operation by 2027.