Virgin Media rolls out ultrafast gigabit broadband to 5,000 Doncaster homes
The firm has installed full-fibre broadband with average top speeds of 1,130Mbps now available to hundreds of additional homes and businesses across the city.
Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton has welcomed the investment, which means residents can now benefit from broadband up to 20 times faster than the local average.
The services is available thanks to recent investment by nexfibre, Virgin Media O2’s partner, to expand its full-fibre wholesale network in the area.
The first phase of work to bring full fibre broadband to Doncaster has been completed, meaning residents can now access Virgin Media services for the first time.
These hyperfast connections, offering top speeds of 1,130Mbps, are perfect for busy households working remotely, streaming Ultra HD TV shows and films, video calling friends and family, and playing games online.
The project to upgrade local broadband network is continuing so more homes and businesses in Doncaster will benefit from faster internet speeds in the future.
The ultrafast network has been built as part of a £4.5bn investment to deliver high speed fibre to the home (FTTH) connections to 5 million homes across the UK by 2026.
Virgin Media is using this next-generation network to deliver its broadband and TV Stream services to homes and businesses in the area.
Dame Rosie said: “I welcome the latest investment in Doncaster that will ensure my constituents have access to some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK. It was great to meet with representatives from Virgin Media O2 to discuss the progress they have made so far, as well as the plans they have to make gigabit broadband available to even more residents in the area.”
Julie Agnew, Managing Director of Fixed Network Expansion at Virgin Media O2 said: “More than 5,000 homes and businesses in Doncaster can now feel the benefit of Virgin Media’s services - with packages that include everything from next generation gigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services.
Rajiv Datta, CEO at nexfibre said: “We're proud to be able to facilitate access to full fibre broadband to more than 5,000 premises in Doncaster, thanks to our multi-million pound investment.”