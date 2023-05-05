Video: TV star Paddy McGuinness makes two hour trip to try Doncaster area village chippy challenge

The celebrity, famous for appearing alongside Pete Kaye in Phoenix Nights, as well as hosting Quesion of Sport and Take Me Out, posted a video of himself, fellow Top Gear host Chris Harris and crew outside Misterton Chippy & Bistro, which has its own claim to fame, serving up the Crazy Codbuster Fish and Chip Challenge.

Business owner Lilsa said: “We were all surprised as he didn't call before. He was hoping to do our challenge, but we need 24 hours' notice."

Instead, Paddy opted for homemade pie, chips, gravy, curry and homemade fishcake, Chris Harris had cod, chips and curry along with the rest of the party.

Paddy getting ready for his chippy

Lilsa added: “It wasn't till afterwards that we realised that the presenter Chris Harris from Top Gear was also in the party. They were all good sports with people realising who Paddy was and wanting selfies with him.”