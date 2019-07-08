Vegan festival to take over Tickhill this weekend
Free vegan food samples and eco classes are taking place in Tickhill this weekend.
The Village Pantry in Tickhill sells an array of vegan food and has an eco filling station in their shop helping people to live a zero waste lifestyle.
They are expanding even further and holding a The Big Vegan Food Tasting Weekend on July 13 and 14, 10am - 4pm.
Sarah Kaihau owner of the shop and organiser of the event said: “The atmosphere is incredible, there is so much food and so many happy faces.
“People can learn at the same time as eating, we want to show how everyone can reduce plastic.”
The first 50 customers will receive a free goodie bag and there is going to be lots of vegan food including vegan ice cream in the deli.
She said: “We will have plenty of free vegan samples in the cabin but because of how big the event is going to be the garden centre is allowing us to use another cabin.
“So that we can accommodate other supplies who will be dishing out vegan samples.”
These suppliers include - The Vegan Baker, Fighting Fit Kitchen, Sunshine Deli, Happy Cow Vegan Fudge and The Green Pepper.
There will also be a gazebo set up outside for an array of environment-friendly stalls including - Eco-Friendly Fabric Creations, Bo Bubbles Handmade Soaps, Crafty Custom Gifts, and Sirius Therapies.
“Plus we will have our volunteers, Leanne and Josh who will be running the eco- filling station and showing everyone how it works,” Sarah continued.
The Village Pantry, on Bawtry Road, is one of the first businesses in Doncaster to have an ‘eco filling station’.
This means instead of buying products wrapped in plastic, people can bring their own containers into the shop and fill up on household necessities such as washing up liquid and fabric conditioner.
The area has been in the shop for a few months and has been a big hit with regular shoppers.
The shop allows people to bring in their own containers and stock up on products such as pastas, spices, and herbs.
All in the aim of reducing the amount of plastic people use as consumers.
If you’re interested in their event you can check out more information on their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TheVillagePantryTickhill/