Veezu unveiled as new name for Doncaster's Drive taxis

Doncaster’s largest private hire operator Drive Taxis has announced its rebranding as Veezu.

The change follows Drive’s acquisition by the Veezu Group in October 2024 and marks the next step in delivering smarter, more connected and consistent mobility services across the region, the firm has said.

Since entering the Doncaster market in 2021, Drive has expanded rapidly, merging with Micks Mini Cabs and Alpha Cabs to deliver city-wide service.

Its Doncaster fleet now includes over 500 self-employed drivers and supports operations in Hull and York as part of Veezu’s broader regional growth.

Veezu, the UK’s fastest-growing and largest private hire technology company, now operates in over 50 locations nationwide and partners with over 16,000 driver-partners.

Veezu’s acquisition and rebrand of Drive in Doncaster is a strategic move that reinforces its presence in Yorkshire and the Humber, and is part of a coordinated rebrand of Drive across Hull, Doncaster and York.

This move gives Veezu a unified identity and service across three key cities.

Stephen Ashford, Veezu’s Regional Operations Director, said: “At Veezu, we believe better travel starts locally – right here in Doncaster.

"That’s why we’re proud to bring Drive Taxis under the Veezu name, delivering a smarter, more reliable service tailored to the Doncaster community’s needs.

"We’re investing in the latest technology, improving access to transport across Doncaster, and staying true to our commitment to local support through local investment and partnerships. With trusted driver-partners and a service you can count on, we’re here to keep Doncaster moving."

