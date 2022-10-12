Ultrafast full fibre broadband coming to Askern

As part of their latest build plans, FullFibre’s Fibre Heroes will upgrade the underserved town of Askern with ultrafast internet.

The wholesale network provider has also partnered with both local and national internet service providers (ISPs) to offer a range of choice to local residents.

With the ever-increasing reliance on ultra-high-quality internet, the need to replace existing copper networks is in high demand. This is further highlighted by the fact that copper networks will be decommissioned in 2025.

Great news for the people of Askern

Fibre Heroes is not just on a mission to bring underserved areas to the forefront of digital technology, but also to strengthen ties with local communities across the country by helping to fund local projects and sponsor events and sports teams.

The South Yorkshire civil parish is home to around 6,000 residents and has consistently been overlooked as the town was labelled ‘commercially unviable’ by incumbent builders.

Full fibre broadband offers speeds 20x faster than the national average. With this latest rollout, each property within Askern will see a dramatic difference in the way they access the internet.

Fibre Heroes CEO Oliver Helm, commented: “Coming to Askern really is a privilege for us. We understand the stress that come with internet issues. We are here to help banish that stress and replace it with enjoyment.

The internet is a magnificent resource that has shaped the way we live our lives. Everyone has the right to the best internet connection possible and we can’t wait to serve that right to the residents of Askern.”