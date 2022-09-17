UK’s largest power station paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth II with her image projected onto a 114m tall cooling tower
The UK’s largest power station is paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth II with a dedication on one of its 12 huge cooling towers.
Bruce Heppenstall, Plant Director at Drax Power Station, said: “It has been an incredibly moving week in which so many people across the world have shown their love and respect for the Queen. As we mourn her passing, our deepest condolences go to His Majesty King Charles III and all of the Royal Family.”
The image will be projected onto the 114m tall cooling tower at Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire over the weekend of the Queen’s funeral and will be seen from miles around.
Earlier this year, Drax turned two of its cooling towers blue and red to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Drax is being projected from 8pm – 12am on Sunday 18th and Monday 19th September and will be visible from the west of the power station.