Two eating establishments rated by government food hygiene inspectors in Doncaster

Two eating establishments have been rated by government food hygiene inspectors in Doncaster.
Esquires Coffee House, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at Unit 15 Wheatley Hall Retail Centre, Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, was given a four out of five after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The Play Pit, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 3, Edward Road, Adwick Le Street, Doncaster also received a four out of five, meaning the standard was good.