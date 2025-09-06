Two Doncaster takeaways given new food hygiene ratings

Two Doncaster takeaways have been handed new four-out-of-five food hygiene ratings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pym Road Chippy, a takeaway at 28 Pym Road, Mexborough, was given the score after assessment on July 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

And Harrys Fish Bar, at 18 High Street, Dunsville, was given the score after assessment on July 29.

Of Doncaster's 316 takeaways with ratings, 182 (58%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

A score of four indicates good hygiene standards.