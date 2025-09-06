Two Doncaster takeaways given new food hygiene ratings

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Sep 2025, 08:00 BST
Two Doncaster takeaways have been handed new four-out-of-five food hygiene ratings.

Pym Road Chippy, a takeaway at 28 Pym Road, Mexborough, was given the score after assessment on July 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

And Harrys Fish Bar, at 18 High Street, Dunsville, was given the score after assessment on July 29.

Of Doncaster's 316 takeaways with ratings, 182 (58%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

A score of four indicates good hygiene standards.

