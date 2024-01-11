Two Doncaster restaurants given new food hygiene ratings of four out of five
Two Doncaster restaurants have been given new food hygiene ratings of four out of five, meaning standards are good.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emilios, at Dower House Square, Market Place, Bawtry, was given the score after assessment on December 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
And Country Kitchen at Arksey Lane, Bentley, was given the score following an inspection on December 5.
Of Doncaster's 512 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 345 (67 per cent) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.