Two Doncaster restaurants given new food hygiene ratings of four out of five

Two Doncaster restaurants have been given new food hygiene ratings of four out of five, meaning standards are good.

Emilios, at Dower House Square, Market Place, Bawtry, was given the score after assessment on December 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

And Country Kitchen at Arksey Lane, Bentley, was given the score following an inspection on December 5.