News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Two Doncaster food establishments handed a one hygiene rating meaning major improvement is needed

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

• Rated 1: @toppings at 73-79 St Sepulchre Gate; rated August 15

• Rated 1: Balby Rhino at 81-89 Balby Road, Balby; rated August 16

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Mr Greek Fast Food Limited at 2 Askern Road, Bentley; rated August 15

• Rated 3: Dragon City at 26 Nostell Place, Bessacarr; rated August 16

• Rated 3: Pizza King at Unit 2, 71 Sandringham Road, Intake; rated August 16

Related topics:DoncasterFood Standards Agency