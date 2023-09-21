Two Doncaster food establishments handed a one hygiene rating meaning major improvement is needed
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
• Rated 1: @toppings at 73-79 St Sepulchre Gate; rated August 15
• Rated 1: Balby Rhino at 81-89 Balby Road, Balby; rated August 16
• Rated 4: Mr Greek Fast Food Limited at 2 Askern Road, Bentley; rated August 15
• Rated 3: Dragon City at 26 Nostell Place, Bessacarr; rated August 16
• Rated 3: Pizza King at Unit 2, 71 Sandringham Road, Intake; rated August 16