Two Doncaster food and drink establishments get new hygiene ratings
Two Doncaster food and drink establishments have been given new hygiene ratings.
Three Horse Shoes, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Doncaster Road, Branton, was given the score of three out of five after assessment on June 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Coffee Urban, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Priory Walk, Doncaster was given a four after assessment on June 9.
Of Doncaster's 497 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 345 (69%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.