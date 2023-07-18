News you can trust since 1925
Two Doncaster food and drink establishments get new hygiene ratings

Two Doncaster food and drink establishments have been given new hygiene ratings.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST

Three Horse Shoes, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Doncaster Road, Branton, was given the score of three out of five after assessment on June 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Coffee Urban, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Priory Walk, Doncaster was given a four after assessment on June 9.

Of Doncaster's 497 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 345 (69%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

