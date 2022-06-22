Two Doncaster eating establishments were visited and given a 1 and a 3 out of 5 food hygiene rating

Parklands Sport and Social Club, which comes under the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 17.

And La Pizza, a takeaway at Market Place, Silver Street, Thorne was given a three on May 17.

Two more ratings given out following visits last month

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection and is not a guide to food quality.