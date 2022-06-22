Two Doncaster eating establishments were visited and given a 1 and a 3 out of 5 food hygiene rating

Parklands Sport and Social Club, which comes under the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 17.
And La Pizza, a takeaway at Market Place, Silver Street, Thorne was given a three on May 17.
The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection and is not a guide to food quality.