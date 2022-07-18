The new arrivals – both second bars from existing traders – come amid exciting times for the market operated by Market Asset Management.

A new leisure zone has recently opened to complement the Wool Market’s excellent independent street food traders - attracting new customers and encouraging visitors to stay longer.

And a new main stage area and new furniture including comfy chairs, couches, and tables- plus some greenery to brighten up customers’ days has also been introduced.

The brand new Tiki Lab

The first new bar to open is the Tiki Lab – the second venture from the team behind the Liquor Lab, a hugely popular bar at the Wool Market for more than three years.

The Tiki Lab, situated close to the main stage is a colourful concoction and “classic Tiki set up” with its drinks as flamboyant and eye-catching as its décor.

Its offerings include a Tiki specials menu which has frozen slushies of both pina colada and strawberry daiquiri, blended frozen margaritas and a castaway freeze.

A range of cocktails such as the Banana Hammock and Lychee Gimlet are available as is The Zombie a mix of rums and fruit juices served in a Tiki head.

Enjoy an ale at the Don Valley Tap #2

Business Support Manager Chantelle Hobbs said the expansion was “a natural step” given the popularity of Liquor Labs which often sees queues forming and would complement the live entertainment provision at the Wool Market.

She added: “It will help meet demand and we are all about bringing the party to the people.”

It is not the only trader to expand with the Don Valley Tap opening its second venture at the Wool Market.

Named Don Valley Tap #2 the new bar is stocked with craft ales, Belgian beers and a variety of spirits.

Delighted at the new additions, Hayden Ferriby, commercial director for market operators Market Asset Management, said: “It is so pleasing to see existing traders expanding and opening these new bars. Both are already proving a big hit and complement our live entertainment provision as The Wool Market continues to grow as a popular place for people to socialise, shop, eat and enjoy events and entertainment.”

Operated by MAM, the diverse and popular market is also host to an array of independent food traders offering delicious global cuisine.

It is an exciting time for Doncaster Market as a whole with the planned redevelopment of the Corn Exchange and concepts for the International Food Hall.

And impressed Great British Market Awards judges last year awarded Doncaster Fish Market the Best Small Food Market title.

Judges praised the historic market's 'distinct charm' and called it 'the future of the town' and were impressed with its quality, affordability, and market managers' commitment to supporting new businesses.

For opening times and more information visit http://www.doncastermarket.com/about/ or https://www.facebook.com/DoncasterMarkets

*The Wool Market is a vibrant and trendy place for everyone to enjoy. It is the most diverse market of all the markets in Doncaster and has some pretty good instagrammable spots too. You can even check out the medieval well that was discovered during the works and has now been preserved under a glass floor.