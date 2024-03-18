Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster’s leading shopping outlet will see established brands Trespass move to unit 42-43, next to Tog24 and Roman, and Suit Direct move in the other direction to where Trespass used to be in unit 26, next to Beauty Outlet and Clintons.

The stores new homes, which have both undergo full refurbishments, better meet the needs of the brands with Suit Direct now able to launch a new bespoke custom suit service and Trespass given the opportunity to upsize and showcase more of their product range to customers.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Both Trespass and Suit Direct are firm favourites with our visitors so it is great that they have committed to the centre, moving into new units allowing them both to provide an even better service to customers.

Abby Chandler, deputy manager at Lakeside Village, with the Trespass team in their new store. Pix: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

“Both stores have had refurbishments so have a brand new look and feel which is lovely. We hope our customers will pop down to explore what they have to offer.”

Trespass, which provides high-quality, stylish and technical outdoor clothing for men, women and kids as well as high performance outdoor equipment and accessories, has an opening offer which sees customers get £10 off when they spend over £50. This is valid at the Lakeside Village store from 16-23 March 2024.

Suit Direct, help you own the occasion with designer menswear from iconic brands including Ted Baker, Farah, Marc Darcy and Antique Rogue. They’re dedicated to dressing men well, with superb customer service and a constantly evolving range of suiting, casualwear, and accessories.