Transformational property developer in Doncaster has a new Chief Executive

Tariq takes over the role from his father, Nadeem Shah, who recently celebrated 50 years at the helm. Nadeem will become Chair of the thriving third-generation family business, based in Doncaster.

Nadeem said: “Tariq and I have worked closely together for more than two decades, and I’m proud of the impact he has had on the business and the wider community. I’m confident that the company is in safe hands, and with his energy, experience and methodical approach, Tariq will lead the business to further success.

“We are a family business started by my father in 1966, developed by my wife Maureen and I, and I’m pleased that my children now play key roles. As we move into the next stage for the business, we have a lot to achieve, and I look forward to supporting Tariq and the team to deliver our shared vision in my new role as Chair.”

Nadeem and Tariq Shah at Tariq’s investiture.

Starting with the business before university, Tariq has been part of Vigo Group for more than 20 years and has experience across all areas of the organisation, from construction to acquisitions and strategy.

Tariq said: “It’s a real honour and a privilege to take over as Chief Executive of Vigo Group. I’ve worked here from the age of 18 but have grown up in and around it, so the business has always been a big part of my life.

“I am fortunate to have, over many years, worked with an incredible team from whom I have learned and continue to learn so much.

“My vision for the company is consistency, growth, and transformation. It will see us doing more of the regeneration work that we do so well, bringing new life to previously used sites as well as growing, developing, and changing the places we work in, with a real focus on building great, sustainable communities. We are seeing a significant shift in the way, and the places, people live and spend time, making this work increasingly important.

“Taking the reins from my dad is a privilege and as I look back at the impact our family business has had over the last 57 years, it offers me the chance to reflect on what I will deem success at the end of my own career.

“It goes without saying that in business it’s important to make a profit. Without that, we simply won’t be able to sustainably deliver the scale of change that we know is needed for the success of the places we work, but as a multi-generational family business we consider returns over generations and not financial quarters. That means investing in our places and building relationships with our communities. We will continue to be a business that has a positive and sustainable impact as well as delivering financial returns.

“I hope to have an ever-greater impact, transforming communities and places that have perhaps been left behind, creating great opportunities for people to live and work, and delivering quality new homes and commercial developments at a transformational scale.

“We are constantly improving environmental standards in everything we build, finding ways to deliver projects which are better for people, our places, and our planet. Success will mean finding viable routes to net zero for everything we create, reducing our impact on the planet and our customers’ pockets.”

Vigo Group has invested in under-used and neglected brownfield sites for more than five decades. This saw the group’s commercial property business flourish, as they brought the sites back to life with community-focused planning and development.

“One thing is for certain,” added Tariq.

“The legacy of this business is one of adaptation, from right in the first days when my grandfather set up the company when he arrived in the UK and saw opportunities to make a better life for his family, and for other people in his new community.

“My dad has done a fantastic job of building and growing the business over the last 50 years. Under his guidance, I’ve had a very long and involved apprenticeship, and I’m ready to continue that transformational work with our fantastic teams.

“Dad has instilled some great wisdom in us all over the years and the intrinsic values of the business that have seen us focus on making areas better for people and caring about the communities we are working with will continue to drive this business forward.”