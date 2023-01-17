The train operator says it provides all training and is encouraging women and under-represented ethnicities to apply to better reflect the communities it serves.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer, said: “The rail industry has made great strides in many areas of diversity in recent years – but there is still much to be done.

“Drivers and conductors represent a huge proportion of our workforce – if we can attract more people from a wider range of ethnicities and women into these roles, that’ll make a real difference.”

Northern drivers get £54,500 once fully qualified.

The driver roles, which are based in Carlisle, Darlington, Hull, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, Skipton and York, come with a starting salary of £23,000 a year, rising to £54,500 once fully qualified. The conductors will be in Carlisle, Doncaster, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Hull, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Sheffield, Skipton and York, with salaries starting at £22,000, rising to £29,000.

Ms Williams added: “These are fantastic roles for anyone passionate about helping connect people and places across the region. We’ll be recruiting throughout the year – so people should register for job alerts on our website.

“Some of the people at the control of our trains today started their career in the prison service, as cabin crew, as social care workers, in a veterinary practice and at least one as a wedding planner! No-one should think either of these roles ‘isn’t for them’ – the railway has much to offer.”