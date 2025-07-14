Tourism brings record £3.7 billion in economic benefits to South Yorkshire in 2024

Numbers of tourists visiting South Yorkshire are up ten per cent in the space of just two years, new statistics show.

Events like this week’s RHS Garden Show at Wentworth Woodhouse, the first time it has been staged locally, have been credited with helping to drive that success.

It is calculated to bring £3.7bn into the local economy, again up ten per cent - an important contributor to the area’s prosperity.

According to South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership, there were an estimated 36.3 tourism visits made to the county last year.

One of the most popular tourist attractions is Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The majority of those were ‘day visits’, but enough stayed over to spend more than £9m on hotel rooms.

Statistics had been put together for a new report, showing that more than 32,000 jobs in the region are financed through tourism.

Last year, Rotherham hosted a huge Reytons concert in Clifton Park, drawing people into the town from across the country and this year it is home to the Children’s Capital of Culture.

Doncaster, as well as being home to the popular Yorkshire Wildlife Park, is to host the free DN One Live from September 5 to 7, in Sir Nigel Gresley Square and looking ahead, the St Leger Stakes will celebrate 250 years in September 2026.

Sarah McLeod, chair of South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership, as well as chief executive of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, said the new data was “invaluable for us as a partnership” and also for the wider visitor economy.

“By working collaboratively, we can drive sustainable growth, ensuring that - now more than ever - we encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more with our local businesses.”

South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “We are home to an incredible array of culture, creativity and character.

“From world-class festivals and iconic sporting events to museums that tell our story and music that’s known around the world - we are a place that inspires.

“Our heritage and culture don’t just enrich our lives and shape who we are - they drive our economy too.

“With a £3.7 billion boost and over 32,000 jobs supported, the impact of arts, culture and tourism is clear: when we invest in our people our places and our stories, we create growth and opportunity and we build hope.”