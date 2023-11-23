The busiest day in retail is just around the corner, and with so many offers on the table, it can be hard for consumers to figure out what Black Friday deals are best for them.

Doncaster’s premier city centre shopping centre Frenchgate is filled with favourite stores to find a great deal this weekend, and here are just a few of the select deals you can come across.

For him:

Dads, brothers, uncles, and friends will all love to find a luxury fragrance this Christmas, and with The Fragrance Shop shoppers can find up to 60% off for Black Friday. For the more fashion-conscious, the biggest brands in menswear can be found with 50% off everything at Vault Menswear.

For her:

Anyone with some sparkle on their Christmas list can find buy-one-get-one-half price on all jewellery at F. Hinds. If you know someone who deserves to pamper themselves this Christmas, Boots is having their biggest Black Friday ever with over 1000 deals across fragrance, beauty, health and more.

For the kids:

The Entertainer have Black Friday deals for all the younger people in your life. Head into the store to find up to 70% off across lots of their popular lines including Lego and Barbie. Gamers can find up to 50% off toys, tech and gaming including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED at Game.

For the grandparents:

The elders of the family will love the titles available at Waterstones with 50% off the RRP on some of the biggest books out right now. The brilliant Billy Connolly’s Rambling Man and Richard Osman’s The Last Devil to Die are just two of the many titles available in the Black Friday deals. Or maybe they would love the scent of a Yankee Candle who are offering up to 50% off.

For the traveller:

Whether you’re buying for a loved one or just to treat yourself, Barrhead Travel has thousands of Black Friday deals for your perfect trip away. Head into the branch to discuss the savings you can expect on your next city break, cruise, or beach escape.

