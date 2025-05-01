Top food hygiene ratings handed to eight Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 1st May 2025, 08:37 BST
Top food hygiene ratings have been handed to eight Doncaster establishments.

According to the Food Standards Agency’s website the following ratings have been given:

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Play Valley at Unit 2, Water Vole Way, Balby, Doncaster; rated on April 28

Top food hygiene ratings handed to eight Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 5: The Stable Door at The Stables, Melton Park, Doncaster Road, High Melton; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Kids Little Kingdom at 3 Young Street, Doncaster; rated on April 22

• Rated 5: Turkuaz at 8b Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on April 22

• Rated 5: Mack Opco Ltd at Doncaster International Hotel, Decoy Bank South, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on April 16

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Subway at 32 Baxter Gate, Doncaster; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Golden Cod at 5 Finkle Street, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on April 15

• Rated 4: Poppadoms at 8 St Wilfrids Court, Goodison Boulevard, Cantley, Doncaster; rated on March 26

