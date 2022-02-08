'Time for pastures new:" Doncaster tattoo studio announces permanent closure

Bosses at Ink Addiction in Intake have said the Sandringham Road studio will close its doors for the final time next year.

Announcing the closure on its Facebook page, a spokesman said: “The time has come for me to move on to pastures new and try something different.

"Therefore I will be finished with tattooing in March next year.

“At present the shop will close by the end of March 2023 and be no more – however if there is anyone out there who wants a ready made, fully equipped, licenced and good to go tattoo studio then here is your opportunity!

“As we are booked into the autumn I will have to prioritise clients who have ongoing work which needs finishing.

“Obviously we will still be taking new bookings, however if you are wanting a design which will require multiple sittings you may want to look elsewhere as my finish date isn’t flexible in any way.

“With the above in mind if you have ongoing work please get in touch and ensure you have enough time booked to allow me to complete your tattoo.

“If you want to book in for other work, again get in touch but be aware it may take a while to get the diary sorted.