Three wins for Doncaster-based PR Agency.

Spring wins are in the air for Doncaster agency White Rose PR which is delighted to announce not one, not two, but three new client wins.

White Rose PR based in Tickhill specialises in health, wellbeing and lifestyle PR and is rapidly expanding its client portfolio in these sectors.

Firstly, Goodie by Cannumo is a range of fermented drinks, which are packed with gut-friendly bacteria, a delicious and natural way to support digestive health from the inside out.

Following this year’s successful Natural & Organic Health Show in London, Goodie snapped up the award for Best New Speciality Health Product at the Natural & Organic Innovation Awards.

The second appointment is Beauty Dropz from Nottingham-based MIJO Healthcare, a range of edible skincare supplements which work from the inside out to enhance skin health, complementing topical treatments.

Last but by no means least, Leicester-based Lasting Health, is a new, discreet and innovative way to test for potentially harmful environmental pollutants in the body, a subject which is becoming increasingly talked about in the media.

Sue Pringle, Business Development Lead for Lasting Health, comments: “Louise (of White Rose PR) and I worked together at Boots the Chemists for many years ago so I am confident that we will work well together.

"Her long-standing professional experience in the healthcare sector combined with a personal interest in wellbeing made White Rose PR the natural choice to drive this innovative launch forward.”

All these brands sit comfortably with the agency’s existing portfolio of clients in the wellness space.

Managing Director Louise Pinchin, said: “We are delighted to be working with all three brands in the health and wellness space, this is at the very core of our work as well as being of personal interest. Working with innovative health brands like these means there is never a dull day in the office or two days never quite the same – and we love it!”