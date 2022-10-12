Fisher German has promoted Gemma Lund and Philip Speight – both in the firm’s commercial property management division – to partner.

Charmaine Parker has also been promoted to senior associate in the same division.

Gemma became part of Fisher German in 2019 after the firm’s merger with Vine Property Management. She heads up the firm’s commercial property management team in its North East region after 20 years’ experience in the sector.

Gemma Lund

Philip, Head of Office Management, was invited into the partnership after 15 years in the property industry.

Gemma said: “It’s so exciting to have been invited into the partnership after a relatively short time with the firm. I feel very lucky to be working for a company that is so people-focussed.

“Whether I’m on an industrial estate meeting a client, overseeing site inspections, or managing my team of eight, no two days are the same here.

“I’m looking forward to continuing this work while also helping Fisher German expand into the commercial property management market further north into Newcastle and its surrounding areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charmaine, who has been at the firm’s Lakeside Business Park office since 2019, has played a key role in managing and developing a wide-ranging portfolio of industrial properties on behalf of commercial landlords across northeast England.

She added: “Since joining I’ve really enjoyed being involved in cross-departmental meetings to not only identify new working opportunities across the division, but to develop myself too, I am really excited to have been given this promotion.

“I’m an ambitious person and I’m keen to keep pushing myself, and Fisher German is the ideal place for me to do that, as it is a growing business offering various career paths, with a commitment to investing in its staff.”

Fisher German has headquarters in Ashby-de-la-Zouch in Leicestershire, has announced 26 new promotions plus 14 new partners across all divisions of the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad