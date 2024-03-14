Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Annabel Harrison’s appointment means that three generations of the Harrison family are now working in the independent business, which has opened five new veterinary practices in quick succession since launching in 2021, with a further five planned for this year.

Tim Harrison, who previously built a successful national chain of practices, returned to the sector in 2021 to launch Harrison Family Vets, with the aim of pushing the boundaries of pet care, customer service and employee wellbeing.

Tim was joined by fellow director and his father, Craig, who is the former Chairman of White Cross Vets and well-known industry figure. Craig now oversees all design and build projects for Harrison Family Vets.

Craig Harrison, Annabel Harrison and Tim Harrison from Harrison Family Vets.

Tim said: “My father, Craig, and I have worked together for many years, and I am delighted that Annabel has now joined our team. Annabel’s ability and experience will make a tremendous difference to our practices.

This next generation of talent will also bring new ideas and energy, which will combine well with our experience.

“The whole ethos at Harrison Family Vets is about fostering a culture within our team that sets us apart and differentiates our practice from all others.

"It’s a family orientated environment where we take great pride in looking after our people. We are focussed on attracting the very best people and making sure that they love their work. Annabel’s main priority will be to further this culture and engagement across our group.”

Annabel said: “After completing my master’s degree at the LSE, I initially worked in recruitment in London. I am excited to be coming home to join the family business in a sector I am passionate about and have grown up with.

"Being able to draw upon the experience of both my father and grandfather is invaluable. I look forward to the journey ahead and helping build our group for many years to come.”

Harrison Family Vets opened its first practice in Woodley, Reading in July 2021, and has since expanded into Kingswinford in the West Midlands, Didsbury in South Manchester, Stockton-on-Tees near Middlesborough and most recently opened Armthorpe in Doncaster.

Tim added: “This year we are investing over a million pounds and creating at least 25 new jobs when we open five more Harrison Family Vets practices.