Three Doncaster pubs win acclaim for quality toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023

Three Wetherspoon pubs in the area have won acclaim for the quality and standards of their toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
The Gate House in High Street and The Red Lion in Market Place, both in Doncaster, as well as The Old Market Hall in Market Street, Mexborough, have each been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets in order to judge them. All are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

Great loos at The Gate House.Great loos at The Gate House.
The toilets are judged on décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, handwashing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Gate House manager, Benjamin Leese, said: “Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at the three pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pubs deserve their platinum awards.”

