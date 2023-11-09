Three Doncaster pubs win acclaim for quality toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023
The Gate House in High Street and The Red Lion in Market Place, both in Doncaster, as well as The Old Market Hall in Market Street, Mexborough, have each been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets in order to judge them. All are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The toilets are judged on décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, handwashing and drying equipment and overall management.
The Gate House manager, Benjamin Leese, said: “Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”