Packages from a wide range of broadband providers are increasingly competitively priced, meaning people may not end up paying much more per month than their current bill, for a much-improved service.

Full Fibre is the next-generation broadband with a dedicated connection that runs straight to your home.

It uses the latest fibre-optic technology to offer gigafast download speeds up to 900Mbps and ultrafast upload speeds.

A female trainee engineer working on a fibre joint

Openreach has announced plans to invest in full fibre broadband for the majority of premises in dozens of towns and villages across Doncaster, including Askern, Balby, Bawtry,

Cantley, Finningley, Thorne and Stainforth.

It’s part of the company’s plans to reach 25 million UK homes and businesses by the end of 2026.

Martin Owens, Programme Manager at Superfast South Yorkshire, said: “Now, more than ever, communities need fantastic connectivity to fully interact with the world and it’s essential that homes and businesses across Doncaster have fast, reliable broadband.

"From running a business to home schooling, shopping and working from home - so much is done online.

“I’d encourage everyone to check what broadband technology is available to them and where possible upgrade to make the most of the benefits on offer.”

A recent report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research shows that connecting everyone in Yorkshire and the Humber to ‘full fibre’ broadband would create a £3.8 billion boost to the local economy, by unlocking smarter ways of working, better public services and greater opportunities for the next-generation of home-grown businesses.