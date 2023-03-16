Thousands of new homes and jobs created as Doncaster housebuilder reveals big plans for 2023

In line with meeting demand for new homes across the region, the new developments will span East Yorkshire, creating brand new two, three, four and five bedroom homes across both Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes.

The new sites will employ thousands of workers across a number of disciplines, ranging from construction trades such as bricklayers, electricians and landscapers, right through to Head Office support positions.

The new homes created will also continue with the housebuilder's ethos to build energy-efficient properties for local residents, with all homes built achieving an energy rating of A or B and creating savings of up to £3,100 a year.

Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has multiple developments for first-time buyers, young professionals and families

In addition, Barratt Developments Yorkshire East will also continue to support the local environments in which it builds.

During 2022 alone, the housebuilder supported over 1,700 jobs through its own business and that of its suppliers and subcontractors.

This boost to the local housing market and construction industry was supported by a £13.3million investment in physical infrastructure works to benefit local communities, such as environmental and highway improvements.

Barratt Developments also donated a total of £64,600 to charities and employee fundraising.

Alongside creating new communities, the housebuilder also nurtured green space and biodiversity across all of its developments, totalling to the equivalent to 17 football pitches (11.9ha of greenspace), whilst also recycling its construction waste, diverting it away from landfill and reducing their CO2e emissions.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, commented: “We’re so pleased that we’re able to continue paving the way in sustainable building across the region.

"The statistics from the past year showcase our dedication in nurturing the region, and we look forward to continuing to build upon these results as we move through 2023.”