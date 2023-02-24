The store, located on Market Place, has carried out an impressive 7,500 eye tests to date, further helping the eyecare of the Thorne and Doncaster community.

To celebrate its one-year anniversary the store enjoyed a team breakfast, cake and meal and decorated the store with balloons and other party decorations.

Led by directors Zoe Lancaster, Jennifer Long and Akeel Rasool the Doncaster based store first opened February 21 last year following a £350,000 investment launched with a ribbon cutting by Thorne’s deputy mayor Susan Durant and Doncaster’s deputy mayor Glyn Jones.

Birthday celebrations

Retail Director, Zoe Lancaster said: “It’s been a pleasure getting to know our customers over this past year and help so many people throughout the local community.