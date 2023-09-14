Watch more videos on Shots!

Despite the relaxation of rules back in February by The Jockey Club regarding its dress code in an effort to make going to the horse racing “more accessible and inclusive”, the idea of popping on a suit for the gents, or a for the ladies, wearing a nice dress and maybe even festooning oneself with a hat or a fascinator, is still very much part of the racing experience.And it's something staff of dress shops in Doncaster say is going to massively help with their business with some forced to close down during the pandemic.

Emma Gimblett, a manager at Chique Doncaster on Mill Street in the city, is in the midst of her busiest period of the year and trade at her store certainly hasn’t slowed down with the new rules or amidst the current cost-of-living crisis.

“I think since Covid actually, it has actually been a lot better,” Emmat told Online Betting Guide OLBG https://www.olbg.com/.

Dressed up to the nines for ladies' day

“When the St Leger comes around, people want to come in and get dressed up, get something new for the day, it’s certainly been better this year.

“People missed going out and getting dressed up, people want to go out and get a new outfit for it, the accessories. We’re bucking the trend in a way. We had to close for a while, this is definitely what we needed and we’re certainly busy heading into the Leger week.”

The rumour mill has been rife in recent days with the news that His Royal Highness The King could well be in attendance at the track on Saturday, as well as The Queen, in an ownership capacity with Desert Hero set to run in the Royal colours in the St Leger this weekend.

“It will be amazing to have the Royals coming to the town,” Emma added.

“They really don’t come up here very often but this is such a nice event for Doncaster. We are a small town and it’s a big thing for us. It brings people together, it’s a really nice occasion for everyone and it’s such an exciting week for the town.

“It will be even better if the King and Queen arrive, that will make the occasion as a whole if they were to come to Doncaster. It would be amazing to see them here.”

Estelle Pearce, a Doncaster fashion designer who also happens to be judging the Style Awards on Ladies Day at the Festival this year with a £1,000 cash prize up for grabs, is equally buoyant about the Leger bandwagon rolling back into town.

“It’s been in my friendship group from our early 20s, probably earlier, it is something we all look forward to and I'm in my 40s now,” she said.

“It is very much in the community of local people and we see people coming from outside the city as well.