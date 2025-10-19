A total of seven businesses operating in South Yorkshire have been fined for failing to pay the National Minimum Wage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The businesses have been named in a list published by the Department for Business and Trade, as the Government vows to take “direct action to Make Work Pay.”

They are on a list of 491 employers nationwide, which have received fines totalling £10.2 million for breaking the rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The businesses have been named in a list published by the Department for Business and Trade, as the Government vows to take “direct action to Make Work Pay.” They are on a list of 491 employers nationwide, which have received fines totalling £10.2 million for breaking the rules | 3rd party

The Government says the action has resulted in £6 million being “put back into the pockets” of around 42,000 working people, as it seeks to deliver “the biggest overhaul of workers’ rights in a generation.”

The efforts, according to the Government, form part of its Plan for Change.

Read More Call for Sheffield Council to support work of commission on tackling poverty

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Every worker deserves a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work, and this government will not tolerate rogue employers who short-change their staff.

“I know that no employer wants to end up on one of these lists. But our Plan to Make Work Pay cracks down on those not playing by the rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This ensures a level playing field where all businesses pay what they owe whilst workers receive the boost to their living standards they deserve.”

The seven South Yorkshire businesses named

Four out of the seven businesses are based in Sheffield, while the remaining three are in Doncaster.

Sheffield businesses

CC33 FS Limited, Sheffield, S11, failed to pay £81,016.88 to 462 workers

Hallamshire Heating & Air Conditioning Company Limited, Sheffield, S18, failed to pay £1,679.73 to 1 worker

The Discovery Rutland Hotel Ltd, Sheffield, S10, failed to pay £1,356.52 to 41 workers

Progressive Care Ltd, Sheffield, S9, failed to pay £1,047.86 to 21 workers

Doncaster businesses

G Spence Ltd, Doncaster, DN4, failed to pay £2,790.35 to 1 worker

OCL Solicitors Limited, Doncaster, DN4, failed to pay £1,703.01 to 2 workers

Earl Of Doncaster Limited, Barhamsville, DN2, failed to pay £669.07 to 33 workers

The Government says the “strong enforcement” does not just protect workers; but it also protects those businesses who do right by their staff from being undercut.

“By taking swift action against these employers, the Government is sending a clear message that it will not tolerate those who short-change their workers, regardless of their size or sector,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The release of the list follows increases to National Minimum Wage rates earlier this year. From April, millions got a pay rise with those on the National Living Wage who work full-time seeing their families supported by an extra £1,400 per year.

Employment Rights Minister Kate Dearden said: “This government is taking direct action to ensure workers get every penny they’ve earned, and to put an end to bad businesses undercutting good ones.

“We are proud to have delivered a strong minimum wage and enforcing it thoroughly is crucial in our mission to put pounds back in your pocket.

“I know this news will be welcomed by brilliant businesses across the country, those who know that happy well-paid staff are at the heart of building a successful company.

“With our new Fair Work Agency and the coming Employment Rights Bill, this government is keeping our promise to Britain to make work pay again.”